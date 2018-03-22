The Essential Elements of Digital Literacies (Startklar?! March 2018)

March 22, 2018



Slides: https://goo.gl/gFeQAD

Livestream recording: Periscope

(Backup: https://archive.org/details/goethe-institute-presentation)

I presented today in Berlin at the Goethe Institute’s Startklar?! event. I went after a keynote (in German) by Cathleen Berger, Mozilla’s Global Engagement Lead. My time at Mozilla didn’t overlap with hers, but the subjects covered in our presentations certainly did!

It was good to see Cathleen reference the Web Literacy Map, work that I led from 2012 to 2015 at Mozilla. She also referenced the recent Cambridge Analytica revelations and the DQ Institute.

My presentation, which was only around 20 minutes long, focused on:

Part 1: Recent news and research

Part 2: The problem(s) with frameworks

Part 3: The Essential Elements of Digital Literacies

Although I like to keep things fresh by referring to recent news, and by diving into people’s specific context in the Q&A, much of this is what I’ve been presenting on for the last few years. I think choosing an ‘off the shelf’ digital literacy framework is both lazy and dangerous.

Given the time constraints, I didn’t have time to do a deep dive into my work around the Essential Elements of Digital Literacies. However, I’m hoping that the audience follow the links in the slides to both my doctoral thesis and ebook.

Comments? Questions? Get in touch! Email: hello@dynamicskillset.com

1 Kudos