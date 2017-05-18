Fake News and Digital Literacies: some resources
In a couple of weeks’ time, on Thursday, 1st June 2017, I’ll be a keynote speaker at an online Library 2.0 event, convened by Steve Hargadon. The title is Digital Literacy and Fake News and you can register for it here. An audience of around 5,000 people from all around the world is expected to hear us discuss the following:
What does “digital literacy” mean in an era shaped by the Internet, social media, and staggering quantities of information? How is it that the fulfillment of human hopes for a open knowledge society seem to have resulted in both increased skepticism of, and casualness with, information? What tools and understanding can library professionals bring to a world that seems to be dominated by fake news?
In preparation for the session, Steve has asked us all to provide a ‘Top 10’ of our own resources on the topic, as well as those from others that we’d recommend. In the spirit of working openly, I’m sharing in advance what I’ve just emailed to him.
I’ll be arguing that ‘Fake News’ is a distraction from more fundamental problems, including algorithmic curation of news feeds, micro-targeting of user groups, and the way advertising fuels the web economy.
1. My resources
- The Essential Elements of Digital Literacies (book, pay what you want/can)
- The Essential Elements of Digital Literacies (video, TEDx Warwick)
- A Brief History of Web Literacy and its Future Potential (blog post, DML Central)
- Curate or Be Curated: Why Our Information Environment is Crucial to a Flourishing Democracy, Civil Society (blog post, DML Central)
- Reclaiming the Web for the Next Generation (blog post, DML Central)
- Digital Literacy, Identity and a Domain of One’s Own (blog post, DML Central)
- What does it mean to be a digitally literate school leader? (blog post, Literaci.es)
- Can digital literacy be deconstructed into learnable units? (blog post, Literaci.es)
- Digital Literacy is about power (blog post, Literaci.es)
- Digital literacies have a civic element (blog post, Literaci.es)
2. Other resources
- Everything is Broken (blog post, Quinn Norton, The Message)
- Facebook’s Secret Mood Experiment and the Challenges of Living Online (blog post, Ian O'Byrne)
- Digital literacy and democracy (blog post, Helen Beetham)
- How to Increase Our Digital Literacy Literacy (blog post, Bonnie Stachowiak, Teaching in Higher Ed)
- Yes, Digital Literacy. But Which One? (blog post, Mike Caulfield)
- ‘Fake news’: the best thing that’s happened to journalism (blog post, Charlie Beckett, LSE Polis)
- Did Media Literacy Backfire? (blog post, danah boyd, Data & Society: Points)
- According to Snopes, Fake News Is Not the Problem (blog post, Jessi Hempel, Backchannel)
- Bots aren’t spreading fake news on Facebook; humans are (blog post, Joon Ian Wong, Quartz)
- Is ‘fake news’ a fake problem? (Jacob L. Nelson, Columbia Journalism Review)
I hope you can join us live, or at least watch the recording afterwards! Don’t forget to sign up.
Comments? Questions? I'm off Twitter for May, but you can email me: hello@dynamicskillset.com
