July 4, 2017

Dave Quinn got in touch with me to bemoan the fact that my recent presentations haven’t been recorded. As a result, I’ve pre-recorded the talk I’m giving at the World Conference on Computers in Education at Dublin Castle today.

Slides: Google / Slideshare

Audio: SoundCloud

Depending on your privacy settings, you should see the slides and audio embedded above. They’re also archived at archive.org.

3 Kudos