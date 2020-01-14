Strategic approaches to the development of digital literacies

January 14, 2020

Slides: http://bit.ly/AMICAL-digilit

I’m in Kuwait City today, leading a pre-conference workshop for the AMICAL consortium of American international liberal arts institutions, who work together on common goals for libraries, technology and learning.

This isn’t a ‘tools’ session but rather, as the title would suggest, a strategic look at developing digital literacies strategically across institutions.

This workshop will cover the eight essential elements of digital literacies, exploring ways in which AMICAL institutions can benefit from a strategic approach to the area. The sessions will be of particular use to those who wish to think critically about the role of universities in 21st century society. Participants will leave the workshop empowered with the knowledge and skills to begin implementing digital literacies in a relevant context at their home institution.

I intend to update this post with a backup of the slides in PDF format on archive.org after the workshop.

